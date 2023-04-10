iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Sharkey Howes & Javer

Sharkey Howes & Javer trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,062,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,651,000 after purchasing an additional 198,735 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,889,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,826,000 after buying an additional 180,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,002,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,734,000 after buying an additional 281,737 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,924,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,422,000 after buying an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $240.31. 164,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,670,197. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $269.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.31. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

