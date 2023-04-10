iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Holdings Raised by R. W. Roge & Company Inc.

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,382 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 2.4% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.69. 489,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,051,775. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $73.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.