iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $68.85

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $68.85 and last traded at $68.59, with a volume of 1499689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.91.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,423,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 458.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 577,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,301,000 after acquiring an additional 737,977 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 141.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,117,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,227,000 after purchasing an additional 655,216 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,930,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,022,000 after acquiring an additional 654,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5,355.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 504,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,470,000 after purchasing an additional 494,952 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

