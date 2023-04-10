iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $96.85

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $96.85 and last traded at $97.95, with a volume of 30580 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $97.29.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 19.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

