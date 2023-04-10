JMP Securities Trims Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Target Price to $20.00

Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JMP Securities from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Pharvaris from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.50.
Pharvaris Trading Down 8.7 %
NASDAQ:PHVS opened at $8.05 on Thursday. Pharvaris has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16.
Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).
