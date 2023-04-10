John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $36.23. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 540 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.
John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $5,572,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.
John Wiley & Sons Company Profile
John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.
