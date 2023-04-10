John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Shares Gap Down to $37.20

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.20, but opened at $36.23. John Wiley & Sons shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 540 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Get John Wiley & Sons alerts:

John Wiley & Sons Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70.

John Wiley & Sons Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is -817.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the third quarter valued at $5,572,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 14,570,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 145,703 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter worth about $856,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment provides scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to academic, corporate, and government libraries, learned societies, and individual researchers and other professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for John Wiley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wiley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.