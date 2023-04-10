JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by Curtis Advisory Group LLC

Curtis Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kooman & Associates acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $24,754,000. OLIO Financial Planning raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth $550,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JMST traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,960 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $50.53.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

