JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT) & Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA) Critical Survey

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Rating) and JX Luxventure (NASDAQ:JXJT – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Delta Apparel and JX Luxventure’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel $484.86 million 0.16 $19.74 million $1.77 6.21 JX Luxventure $59.00 million 0.05 -$37.22 million N/A N/A

Delta Apparel has higher revenue and earnings than JX Luxventure.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel 2.60% 6.97% 2.48% JX Luxventure N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Delta Apparel and JX Luxventure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Delta Apparel has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JX Luxventure has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Delta Apparel and JX Luxventure, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel 0 0 0 0 N/A JX Luxventure 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Delta Apparel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of JX Luxventure shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Delta Apparel shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Delta Apparel beats JX Luxventure on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delta Apparel

Delta Apparel, Inc. engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment consists of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles. The Salt Life Group segment includes lifestyle brands focused on a range of apparel garments, headwear, and related accessories to meet consumer preferences and fashion trends, along with Salt Life and Coast business units. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

About JX Luxventure

JX Luxventure Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores. The Corporate Stores focuses on the owning and operating corporate stores. The OEM segment comprises of products that are designed by customers but manufactured by the company. It offers men’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company was founded by Anna Polemis on January 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Shishi, China.

