Kaspa Price Reaches $0.0337 (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. During the last week, Kaspa has traded down 12.6% against the dollar. Kaspa has a market capitalization of $600.81 million and $33.92 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001226 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa launched on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 17,839,973,021 coins. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 17,831,569,953.110886. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.03319041 USD and is up 10.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $34,058,213.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

