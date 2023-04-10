Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target to $80.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.63.

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $53.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.85. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $51.15 and a twelve month high of $90.84.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.32). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $401.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $246,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 24,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total transaction of $1,773,447.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 302,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,165,969.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,723,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6,336.0% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 360,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,431,000 after acquiring an additional 354,500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 620,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,558,000 after acquiring an additional 282,678 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 997,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,903,000 after acquiring an additional 213,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 278,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 202,804 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

