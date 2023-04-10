Kendall Capital Management Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kendall Capital Management owned about 0.22% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,148,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2,077.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 45,695 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 233,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,550,000. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 151,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,631,000 after acquiring an additional 23,139 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,705. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.99. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.67 and a fifty-two week high of $128.22. The stock has a market cap of $876.17 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

