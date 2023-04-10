Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management owned 0.10% of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 284,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,421,000 after acquiring an additional 57,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 7,826 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,460,000 after buying an additional 75,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF by 192.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REZ traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.50. 12,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,323. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $64.96 and a 52-week high of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $659.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 0.76.

The iShares Residential and Multisector Real Estate ETF (REZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Residential Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US residential, health care, and specialized REITs. REZ was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

