Kendall Capital Management Grows Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,533 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,297 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,420,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 122,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:WBA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,035,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,017,717. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.39.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

