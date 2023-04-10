Kendall Capital Management Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 23,520 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,894 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 32,235 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $32.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,024,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,364,453. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $134.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.83 per share, with a total value of $250,470.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna raised Intel from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.03.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

