Kendall Capital Management Has $2.57 Million Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. TEGNA makes up 1.3% of Kendall Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 15.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGNA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.89. 336,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,126,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $22.74.

TEGNA Dividend Announcement

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. TEGNA had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $917.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. TEGNA’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGNA. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

TEGNA Profile

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

See Also

