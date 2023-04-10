Kendall Capital Management Has $732,000 Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Kendall Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after buying an additional 185,998 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total value of $17,359,220.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.68. 204,070 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,056. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 67.48%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.