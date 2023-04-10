Kendall Capital Management Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Kendall Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 11,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 519,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 251,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 12,572 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:GLDM traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 675,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,207. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $40.32.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.