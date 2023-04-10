Kendall Capital Management Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,228 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 4.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,331,000 after buying an additional 1,151,261 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,332,000 after acquiring an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,180,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,176,000 after purchasing an additional 573,154 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after purchasing an additional 91,420 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,603,000 after purchasing an additional 220,598 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of JPST traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.23. 2,526,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,129,473. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.99 and a 52-week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

