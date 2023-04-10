Kendall Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,405 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 305,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 83,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 29,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 7,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at $1,381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,737,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,549,181. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.13. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.77.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 703,226 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $10,625,744.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,111.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 34,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $513,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 747,314 shares of company stock worth $11,291,569 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

