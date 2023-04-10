Kendall Capital Management Sells 6,435 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Kendall Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,435 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AES were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of AES in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AES by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AES traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,611,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,866. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.67 and a 200 day moving average of $26.04.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 37.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. AES’s payout ratio is -75.86%.

AES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on AES in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

