Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 24,949 shares.The stock last traded at $27.90 and had previously closed at $28.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Kenon Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Kenon Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kenon

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $2.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.9%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Kenon in the third quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Kenon during the second quarter valued at $48,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 276.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries.

