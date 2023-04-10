Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Acquires 166,883 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,387,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,883 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 35.3% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $104,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,560,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 473,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 147,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,550. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.26 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.90. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $81.01.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

