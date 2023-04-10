Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 723 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.5% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 113.2% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 78.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

GPC stock traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $164.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,109. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.69 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.20.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

