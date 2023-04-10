Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.6 %

WBD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820,932. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.16.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.