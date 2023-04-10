Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $1,213,212,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $333,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,308,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.6 %
WBD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,693,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820,932. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
