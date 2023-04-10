Keystone Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Keystone Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,000. American Electric Power comprises 2.4% of Keystone Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 39,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 47,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in American Electric Power by 227.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $82.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.96.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,323. The company has a market cap of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.21. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.30 and a 12-month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 73.61%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total value of $366,484.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $366,484.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock valued at $6,090,385. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.