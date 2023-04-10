KickToken Price Hits $0.0085 on Exchanges (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $87.83 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,037,808 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,037,807.79637346. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00859664 USD and is up 0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $20.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

