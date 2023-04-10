Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0993 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Shares of KCDMY stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.61. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $10.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78.

Kimberly-Clark de México SAB de CV engages in the manufacture and commercialization of disposable products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Professionals and Exports. The Consumer Products segment indicates that final use of the articles commercialized are primarily intended for home.

