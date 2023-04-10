Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Reduced by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $834,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 125,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 209,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 54,976 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $240,028.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

KMI traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,738,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,787,074. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

