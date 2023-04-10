KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Stock Price Down 4.2%

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.48 and last traded at $10.61. 206,760 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 495,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on KREF shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 272.77 and a quick ratio of 272.77. The stock has a market cap of $741.44 million, a PE ratio of 41.96 and a beta of 0.84.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 688.00%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 33,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc engages in originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

