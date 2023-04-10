KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

Shares of KNOP opened at $5.03 on Thursday. KNOT Offshore Partners has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $18.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.82.

KNOT Offshore Partners Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.026 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNOP. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 15.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 59,982 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,539,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP is engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries.

Recommended Stories

