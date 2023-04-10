Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.27. Approximately 65,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 265,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kronos Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 84.45%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acrisure Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kronos Worldwide by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.91% of the company’s stock.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc engages in the production and marketing of value-added titanium dioxide pigments. Its products are used for coatings and inks, plastics, paper and paper laminates, man-made fibers, health, food, and beauty, and ceramic, glass, and welding rods applications. The firm also offers assistance in pigment selection, consultation, on-site training, testing on lab scale equipment, and weathering tests technical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.