Latigo Investments LLC Invests $18.29 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Latigo Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 278,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $18,287,000. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 14.0% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,828,000. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 15,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $490,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.57. 5,998,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,720,250. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

