Latigo Investments LLC Makes New $4.85 Million Investment in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Latigo Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,000. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Latigo Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2,252.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $1.81 on Monday, reaching $448.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,423. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $466.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $451.86.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

