Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,118,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after buying an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,946,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,879,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,791,000 after acquiring an additional 265,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 14.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,012,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after acquiring an additional 260,637 shares during the period. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEG traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,115. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its 200 day moving average is $33.60. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LEG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

