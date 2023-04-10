Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys 2,452 Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,971 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Transportadora de Gas del Sur were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 48.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,638 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 99,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Trading Up 5.0 %

TGS stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.38. The company had a trading volume of 82,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,065. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transportadora de Gas del Sur in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in the production and commercialization of natural gas liquids. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Production and Commercialization of Liquids, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment includes transportation, exchange, and displacement of natural gas; and the operation service and maintenance of the assets affected to the natural gas transport service.

