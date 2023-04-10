Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Buys New Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RACE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Ferrari by 348.4% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Ferrari by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ferrari by 112.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($283.70) to €265.00 ($288.04) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.78.

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $272.11. The company had a trading volume of 72,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,154. Ferrari has a fifty-two week low of $167.45 and a fifty-two week high of $275.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $264.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.82.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

