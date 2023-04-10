Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Lowers Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 711,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,037,000 after acquiring an additional 80,181 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 9,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total value of $584,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total value of $4,083,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,980.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.56, for a total transaction of $584,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,579.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 1.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $710.00 to $693.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $613.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.45.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $6.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $569.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $561.10 and a 200-day moving average of $546.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $475.77 and a twelve month high of $611.06.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $0.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 7.94%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.