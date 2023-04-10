Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Purchases New Stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 11.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 33,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 11th.

NYSE:SBS traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,894. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.06 and a 200-day moving average of $10.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.04.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 11.56%.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

