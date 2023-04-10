Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 2,727 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,968 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Intel were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.03.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares in the company, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 20,500 shares of company stock worth $549,768. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.62. 13,269,584 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,390,078. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $48.90. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.49 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 74.49%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

