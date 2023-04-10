Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich Sells 64 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.00. 1,723,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,352,253. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.50. The company has a market capitalization of $111.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at $1,265,646.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,953 shares of company stock valued at $9,514,484. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.35.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

