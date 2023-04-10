Leverty Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 207.7% during the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.53. 51,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,612. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.12. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $59.74 and a 1 year high of $76.95.
Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
