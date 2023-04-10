Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 707,560 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 2,446,374 shares.The stock last traded at $15.26 and had previously closed at $15.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, insider Lisa Stirling sold 5,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $90,506.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,485 shares in the company, valued at $513,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $959,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

