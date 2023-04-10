Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 1,912.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 84.1% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at $87,000. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

LBRT traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $13.51. 775,752 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,220,042. Liberty Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $15.16.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company was founded on December 21, 2016 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

