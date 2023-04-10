LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Price Performance

NYSE:LITB opened at $1.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. LightInTheBox has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

