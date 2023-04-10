Lisk Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $158.16 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Lisk coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00003710 BTC on exchanges. Lisk has a total market cap of $158.16 million and $3.44 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lisk has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00009267 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000223 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003710 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004386 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001040 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (CRYPTO:LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,660,477 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

