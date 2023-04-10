Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.

LAC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lithium Americas by 5,307.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,047,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lithium Americas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,582,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 303,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 765,397 shares in the last quarter. Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,193,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

