Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) PT Lowered to $33.00

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
LAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.63.
Lithium Americas Stock Performance
LAC opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 52.06, a current ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $34.87.
About Lithium Americas
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
