LooksRare (LOOKS) Achieves Market Cap of $67.77 Million

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 10th. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LooksRare has a total market cap of $67.77 million and $4.16 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Token Profile

LooksRare was first traded on December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. LooksRare’s official website is looksrare.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.

LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.”

Buying and Selling LooksRare

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

