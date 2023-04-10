Loom Network Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $29.11 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and $29.11 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. One Loom Network token can now be purchased for $0.0655 or 0.00000221 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network’s launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,132,425,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network (LOOM) is a blockchain-based platform for developers to easily create and deploy decentralized applications (dApps). Founded in 2017 by experienced developers, Loom Network offers a variety of tools and services to build scalable and interoperable dApps. The platform also enables the creation of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and has been used for creating games and other applications in the blockchain ecosystem.”

