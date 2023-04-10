Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $59.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.43.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Stock Down 9.7 %

Shares of LITE stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $506.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 1.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lumentum by 35.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Lumentum by 187.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.