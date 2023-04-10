Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) PT Lowered to $67.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $67.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. B. Riley cut shares of Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lumentum from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.43.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Lumentum stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Lumentum has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $96.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.20. Lumentum had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.13 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,549,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Lumentum by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,700,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

See Also

